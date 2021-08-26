A healthcare worker holds a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine during a mass vaccination programme for foreigners in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters A healthcare worker holds a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine during a mass vaccination programme for foreigners in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia has ramped up its vaccination drive, but foreigners in Jakarta are finding it hard to get jabs

  • Even locals have reported running into red tape in their bid to get vaccinated, and the documentation requirements for foreigners are even more stringent
  • They are also being charged for jabs, unlike locals, with the situation leading to an exodus of expatriates from the capital

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 9:30am, 26 Aug, 2021

