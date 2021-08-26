Bangladesh police’s elite Rapid Action Battalion, a unit focused on combating extremist groups. File photo: AP Bangladesh police’s elite Rapid Action Battalion, a unit focused on combating extremist groups. File photo: AP
Bangladesh police’s elite Rapid Action Battalion, a unit focused on combating extremist groups. File photo: AP
Afghanistan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Bangladesh ‘on alert’ for militants amid Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan

  • A police official says some Bangladeshis have ‘left home’ to travel to Afghanistan amid a spike in social media posts by Taliban sympathisers
  • But while militants who returned from the Afghan war in the 1990s and 2000s pose a threat, experts note anti-terrorism efforts have also strengthened over the years

Topic |   Afghanistan
Masum Billah
Masum Billah in Dhaka

Updated: 3:11pm, 26 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bangladesh police’s elite Rapid Action Battalion, a unit focused on combating extremist groups. File photo: AP Bangladesh police’s elite Rapid Action Battalion, a unit focused on combating extremist groups. File photo: AP
Bangladesh police’s elite Rapid Action Battalion, a unit focused on combating extremist groups. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE