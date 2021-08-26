Bangladesh police’s elite Rapid Action Battalion, a unit focused on combating extremist groups. File photo: AP
Bangladesh ‘on alert’ for militants amid Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan
- A police official says some Bangladeshis have ‘left home’ to travel to Afghanistan amid a spike in social media posts by Taliban sympathisers
- But while militants who returned from the Afghan war in the 1990s and 2000s pose a threat, experts note anti-terrorism efforts have also strengthened over the years
