Construction of the China-Russia Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye cross-border railway bridge. Photo: Xinhua
Moscow’s pivot to China falls short in the Russian Far East
- Russia’s vast, resource-rich eastern flank was meant to become a gateway to China and a magnet for investment and trade. And, on paper at least, the billions are rolling in
- But experts say actual Chinese investment is far lower than official figures suggest, with many projects never being realised. Poor transport, a difficult climate and Covid-induced border restrictions are just some of the obstacles
Topic | China-Russia relations
Construction of the China-Russia Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye cross-border railway bridge. Photo: Xinhua