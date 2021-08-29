Construction of the China-Russia Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye cross-border railway bridge. Photo: Xinhua Construction of the China-Russia Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye cross-border railway bridge. Photo: Xinhua
Moscow’s pivot to China falls short in the Russian Far East

  • Russia’s vast, resource-rich eastern flank was meant to become a gateway to China and a magnet for investment and trade. And, on paper at least, the billions are rolling in
  • But experts say actual Chinese investment is far lower than official figures suggest, with many projects never being realised. Poor transport, a difficult climate and Covid-induced border restrictions are just some of the obstacles

Dimitri Simes Jr.  and Tatiana Simes

Updated: 5:30pm, 29 Aug, 2021

