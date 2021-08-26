Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in 2019. Photo: EPA Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in 2019. Photo: EPA
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in 2019. Photo: EPA
India
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Russia seeks to assure India of partnership as Moscow, Beijing align positions on Afghanistan

  • With Moscow and Beijing set to wield more regional influence after the Taliban’s rise, Russia and India have set up a joint team to assess the situation as a placatory measure
  • India is also concerned about a recent Russia-China military exercise in the context of the ongoing border dispute with the latter

Topic |   India
Pranay Sharma
Pranay Sharma

Updated: 11:00pm, 26 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in 2019. Photo: EPA Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in 2019. Photo: EPA
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in 2019. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE