Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in 2019. Photo: EPA
Russia seeks to assure India of partnership as Moscow, Beijing align positions on Afghanistan
- With Moscow and Beijing set to wield more regional influence after the Taliban’s rise, Russia and India have set up a joint team to assess the situation as a placatory measure
- India is also concerned about a recent Russia-China military exercise in the context of the ongoing border dispute with the latter
Topic | India
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in 2019. Photo: EPA