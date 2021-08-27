South Korea’s vice-defence minister Park Jae-min. Photo: AP South Korea’s vice-defence minister Park Jae-min. Photo: AP
South Korea’s vice-defence minister Park Jae-min. Photo: AP
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Repatriated remains of soldiers show South Korea and China have restored military cooperation

  • Park Jae-min, South Korea’s vice-defence minister, said the remains of 109 Chinese soldiers who died during the Korean war would be sent home next month
  • Military cooperation between China and South Korea was disrupted in 2017 when Beijing criticised Seoul for deploying the US-made THAAD anti-missile defence system

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 8:26am, 27 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korea’s vice-defence minister Park Jae-min. Photo: AP South Korea’s vice-defence minister Park Jae-min. Photo: AP
South Korea’s vice-defence minister Park Jae-min. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE