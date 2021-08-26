A Chinese coastguard ship in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
South China Sea: Beijing rushing code of conduct to undermine 2016 Hague ruling, claims Philippines’ Del Rosario
- Former foreign secretary and other experts allege Beijing has ulterior motive in claiming progress in long-running talks, and say final agreement is not likely this year or next
- Critics say two provisions China placed in the draft code will compromise Southeast Asian nations’ ability to partner foreign firms in military exercises and exploitation of energy resources. But some say compromise is needed
Topic | South China Sea
A Chinese coastguard ship in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA