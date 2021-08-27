Afghan women walk by posters of Taliban leaders and flags in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 25. Photo: AP
‘Taliban kill women like me’: Afghans in South Korea say they don’t want to go back
- Seoul has allowed 430 Afghans currently in South Korea to stay temporarily and granted permanent resettlement to 391 Afghans evacuated from Kabul
- Domestic opposition to refugees is still rife and is now largely fuelled by economic concerns due to the pandemic
Afghan women walk by posters of Taliban leaders and flags in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 25. Photo: AP