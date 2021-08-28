Protesters prepare in Yangon, Myanmar, prepare to burn the flag of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Photo: AFP Protesters prepare in Yangon, Myanmar, prepare to burn the flag of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Photo: AFP
Protesters prepare in Yangon, Myanmar, prepare to burn the flag of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As Asean’s foot-dragging fuels anger in Myanmar, what next for ‘special envoy’ Erywan Yusof?

  • It’s been more than six months since the coup in Myanmar, yet the Association of Southeast Asian Nations appears to have done little other than appoint Brunei’s Erywan Yusof as a ‘special envoy’
  • A perception among Myanmar’s conflict-weary people that Asean has abandoned them is being made worse by suspicions the bloc is inching towards granting Min Aung Hlaing’s junta legitimacy

Topic |   Myanmar
Dewey SimMin Ye Kyaw
Dewey Sim in Singapore and Min Ye Kyaw

Updated: 11:31am, 28 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters prepare in Yangon, Myanmar, prepare to burn the flag of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Photo: AFP Protesters prepare in Yangon, Myanmar, prepare to burn the flag of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Photo: AFP
Protesters prepare in Yangon, Myanmar, prepare to burn the flag of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE