Internally displaced people in a camp in Kabul after they fled fighting in other parts of Afghanistan. Many ethnic minorities are fearful of what the Taliban rule will mean for them. Photo: Sonia Sarkar
Afghanistan’s ethnic minorities receive threats, fear persecution under Taliban rule
- Many young Tajik and Hazara Afghans want to leave the country, after the minorities were targeted by the Taliban in the past
- A Tajik lawyer said he received a written threat, and was attacked by criminals released from jails after the Taliban took over
Topic | Afghanistan
