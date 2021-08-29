Residents queue up for Covid-19 swab tests in Singapore. File photo: Reuters Residents queue up for Covid-19 swab tests in Singapore. File photo: Reuters
Residents queue up for Covid-19 swab tests in Singapore. File photo: Reuters
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore will pass new laws to combat racism, workplace discrimination: PM Lee

  • Muslim nurses can now wear headscarves at work, PM Lee said in annual policy address, where he also announced new anti-racism laws incorporating restorative justice
  • The government will also boost employment rules amid a ‘growing restlessness’ by middle-income Singaporeans over foreign workers

Topic |   Singapore
Kok XinghuiDewey Sim
Kok Xinghui in Singapore and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 11:03pm, 29 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents queue up for Covid-19 swab tests in Singapore. File photo: Reuters Residents queue up for Covid-19 swab tests in Singapore. File photo: Reuters
Residents queue up for Covid-19 swab tests in Singapore. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE