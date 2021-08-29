Residents queue up for Covid-19 swab tests in Singapore. File photo: Reuters
Singapore will pass new laws to combat racism, workplace discrimination: PM Lee
- Muslim nurses can now wear headscarves at work, PM Lee said in annual policy address, where he also announced new anti-racism laws incorporating restorative justice
- The government will also boost employment rules amid a ‘growing restlessness’ by middle-income Singaporeans over foreign workers
