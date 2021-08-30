Nguyen Thi Thanh gives testimony in Seoul in 2018 about the attacks on Phong Nhi hamlet. Photo: Korea-Vietnam Peace Foundation
As public hearings continue, South Korea inches towards acknowledgement of Vietnam war atrocities
- Victims of massacres at Phong Nhi and Phong Nhut are seeking compensation from Seoul, in the first lawsuit of its kind being tried in South Korea
- Discussions of atrocities committed by Korean troops has long been a taboo, but hearings continue for a law pushing for investigations into the allegations
Topic | South Korea
