China, our ‘great neighbour’, will help Afghanistan forge peace: Taliban

  • Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tells This Week in Asia that China can play a ‘constructive and positive’ role in reconstruction and economic development
  • He says the group will honour its pledge not to give terrorists a safe haven and claims there are ‘no issues’ in women having access to education or work

Amy Chew
Updated: 11:36pm, 30 Aug, 2021

A Taliban fighter looks at Taliban flags and posters of leaders in Kabul. Photo: AP
