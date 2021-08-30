A Taliban fighter looks at Taliban flags and posters of leaders in Kabul. Photo: AP
China, our ‘great neighbour’, will help Afghanistan forge peace: Taliban
- Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tells This Week in Asia that China can play a ‘constructive and positive’ role in reconstruction and economic development
- He says the group will honour its pledge not to give terrorists a safe haven and claims there are ‘no issues’ in women having access to education or work
