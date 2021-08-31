US Air Force service members prepare to board evacuees onto a C-17 Globemaster lll at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Qatar played an out-size role in US efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Photo: AP
Explainer |
Qatar is the key player in post-US Afghanistan. Can it be a bridge from the Taliban to the world?
- Until recently the tiny, energy-rich nation was blockaded by its neighbours for its alleged support of terrorists. Now it’s playing a key role in evacuating Afghans and may be the world’s best hope of influencing the Taliban
- The emirate may suddenly be in the news, but it has been eyeing a role as a global mediator for over 25 years. Experts say its approach is to become as useful as possible to key countries, particularly the United States
Topic | Afghanistan
