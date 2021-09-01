Kudo-kai crime syndicate head Satoru Nomura (in white) is seen during a police raid in 2010. He was sentenced to death for his role in a murder and three attempted murders. Photo: Reuters
Japan steps up fight against ‘yakuza’ crime groups, with arrest, death sentence
- A member of the Yamaguchi-gumi crime group was arrested over a murder, days after Satoru Nomura, head of the Kudo-kai, was sentenced to death
- The Tokyo Olympic Games and the coronavirus pandemic slowed Japan’s campaign to clamp down on organised crime, but this is picking up again
Topic | Japan
