Taliban forces secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Tuesday after the US withdrawal. Photo: EPA-EFE Taliban forces secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Tuesday after the US withdrawal. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan
Afghanistan: after US withdrawal, citizens fear loss of freedoms, cash crunch under Taliban rule

  • The final US troops have left Kabul airport, but the Taliban now has to revive a war-shattered economy and deal with cash shortages
  • Ordinary Afghans fear a rise in Islamist militancy in the region, the loss of freedoms, especially for women, and having to fend for themselves

Reuters
Sonia Sarkar  and Reuters

Updated: 10:13pm, 31 Aug, 2021

