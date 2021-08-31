Taliban Badri special force fighters arrive at the airport in Kabul after the US pulled its final troops out of the country. Photo: AFP Taliban Badri special force fighters arrive at the airport in Kabul after the US pulled its final troops out of the country. Photo: AFP
Taliban Badri special force fighters arrive at the airport in Kabul after the US pulled its final troops out of the country. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Afghanistan: Taliban’s divisions cast doubt on guarantee of safety for Chinese nationals

  • As the last US troops leave the country, the Taliban’s grip on power faces a new challenge – controlling dissent from within its ranks
  • The group has courted China in rebuilding efforts and promised the safety of Chinese nationals, but internal divisions could make those vows hard to keep

Topic |   Afghanistan
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 12:13am, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taliban Badri special force fighters arrive at the airport in Kabul after the US pulled its final troops out of the country. Photo: AFP Taliban Badri special force fighters arrive at the airport in Kabul after the US pulled its final troops out of the country. Photo: AFP
Taliban Badri special force fighters arrive at the airport in Kabul after the US pulled its final troops out of the country. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE