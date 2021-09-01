People swim at White Beach on Boracay island in October 2020. Photo: Getty Images
Philippines: Duterte’s U-turn on Boracay casino ban slammed by environmental activists
- The president has given the go-ahead for a casino on the country’s top resort island to generate tax revenue for pandemic-drained government coffers
- But critics of the decision say the fragile ecosystem of Boracay – which was closed for six months in 2018 for a clean-up – cannot cope with more visitors
Topic | The Philippines
People swim at White Beach on Boracay island in October 2020. Photo: Getty Images