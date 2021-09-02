Students graduate from the University of Sydney in Australia. Photo: Reuters Students graduate from the University of Sydney in Australia. Photo: Reuters
Students graduate from the University of Sydney in Australia. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Update to Australia’s foreign interference guidelines for universities could fuel prejudice against Chinese, academics warn

  • Changes to guidelines introduced amid heightened scrutiny of Chinese influence on campus may include training students to recognise and report foreign meddling
  • ‘Reds under the bed’ tone is overkill that could lead to more self-censorship by Chinese students as well as fuel anti-Asian prejudice, academics say

Topic |   China-Australia relations
John Power
John Power

Updated: 5:52am, 2 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Students graduate from the University of Sydney in Australia. Photo: Reuters Students graduate from the University of Sydney in Australia. Photo: Reuters
Students graduate from the University of Sydney in Australia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE