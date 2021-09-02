A mural reminding people to wear masks in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: Reuters A mural reminding people to wear masks in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Philippines gave US$173 million pandemic supplies contracts to a firm owned by a fugitive from Taipei. Senator asks: ‘Didn't you google?’

  • Senators are probing why the government awarded contracts for pandemic supplies to Pharmally Pharmaceutical, when its owner Huang Tzu Yen and father Huang Wen Lie were subject to international arrest warrants
  • An undersecretary says he had no time for ‘due diligence’ into the firm, which is accused of selling overpriced supplies, while some have questioned the firm’s links to President Duterte’s former adviser Michael Yang

Raissa Robles
Updated: 5:33pm, 2 Sep, 2021

