India will take six of its Russian-made Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jets, like the one shown, to Japan to take part in joint exercises in the coming months. Photo: EPA India will take six of its Russian-made Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jets, like the one shown, to Japan to take part in joint exercises in the coming months. Photo: EPA
India will take six of its Russian-made Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jets, like the one shown, to Japan to take part in joint exercises in the coming months. Photo: EPA
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan-India drills to feature Sukhoi Su-30 fighters like those flown by China, Russia over disputed waters

  • Quad members India and Japan will use the upcoming air force exercises to strengthen their security ties, with China seen as a shared threat
  • Japanese fighters have come up against Chinese and Russian Su-30s and pilots hope to get a better understanding of the Indian Air Force jets during the drills

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 6:44pm, 2 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
India will take six of its Russian-made Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jets, like the one shown, to Japan to take part in joint exercises in the coming months. Photo: EPA India will take six of its Russian-made Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jets, like the one shown, to Japan to take part in joint exercises in the coming months. Photo: EPA
India will take six of its Russian-made Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jets, like the one shown, to Japan to take part in joint exercises in the coming months. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE