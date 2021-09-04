Taliban fighters after taking control of the Afghan presidential palace on August 15. Photo: AP
Beijing’s balancing act: cracking down on Muslim minorities at home while courting the Taliban in Afghanistan
- China’s treatment of its Uygur population in Xinjiang has drawn international condemnation and propelled a rising tide of Islamophobia, particularly online
- Restrictive domestic policies towards Muslim minorities have not stopped Beijing seeking cooperation with the Taliban – is this a contradiction or realpolitik?
