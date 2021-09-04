Taliban fighters after taking control of the Afghan presidential palace on August 15. Photo: AP Taliban fighters after taking control of the Afghan presidential palace on August 15. Photo: AP
Taliban fighters after taking control of the Afghan presidential palace on August 15. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
Beijing’s balancing act: cracking down on Muslim minorities at home while courting the Taliban in Afghanistan

  • China’s treatment of its Uygur population in Xinjiang has drawn international condemnation and propelled a rising tide of Islamophobia, particularly online
  • Restrictive domestic policies towards Muslim minorities have not stopped Beijing seeking cooperation with the Taliban – is this a contradiction or realpolitik?

Maria Siow
Updated: 8:07am, 4 Sep, 2021

