Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi after their bilateral meeting in Washington on August 3. Photo: AP
Does the US and Indonesia’s resumed strategic dialogue really herald a new era of bilateral relations?
- A meeting between high-level officials looks to have resuscitated the strategic partnership that was agreed on in 2015, only to be largely abandoned under Trump
- But perceived snubs by Biden administration officials visiting the region and the need to balance ties with China mean Jakarta is wary of becoming too close to Washington
Topic | Indonesia
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi after their bilateral meeting in Washington on August 3. Photo: AP