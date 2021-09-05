Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi after their bilateral meeting in Washington on August 3. Photo: AP Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi after their bilateral meeting in Washington on August 3. Photo: AP
Indonesia
Does the US and Indonesia’s resumed strategic dialogue really herald a new era of bilateral relations?

  • A meeting between high-level officials looks to have resuscitated the strategic partnership that was agreed on in 2015, only to be largely abandoned under Trump
  • But perceived snubs by Biden administration officials visiting the region and the need to balance ties with China mean Jakarta is wary of becoming too close to Washington

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 5:00pm, 5 Sep, 2021

