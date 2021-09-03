Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has announced he will resign after a year in the job. Photo: AP
Explainer |
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga resigns: what happens now and is Shinzo Abe preparing to return?
- Suga’s popularity has plummeted in recent months and party leaders began to regard him as a political liability with an election looming
- The immediate question of who succeeds Suga may be complicated by speculation that Abe is preparing for a third stint as prime minister
Topic | Japan
