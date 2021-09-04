A wall mural along a roadside in Kabul. Photo: AFP
After decades of war in Afghanistan, the Taliban must engage with the US, China and more in a new arena: diplomacy
- Its rise to power defied enemies and allies alike. Now, with food in short supply and the economy creaking, the Islamist group must persuade them to help
- It is under sanctions, while neighbours such as Pakistan and Iran control the flow of trade, but the Taliban has leverage: the need for it to curb domestic-based terrorism
