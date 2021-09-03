Indian security forces patrol in front of closed shops in Srinagar after restrictions were imposed following the death of a separatist leader. Kashmir has seen an uptick in violence in the last three months. Photo: Reuters Indian security forces patrol in front of closed shops in Srinagar after restrictions were imposed following the death of a separatist leader. Kashmir has seen an uptick in violence in the last three months. Photo: Reuters
India faces fresh Kashmir concerns after Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

  • The Taliban and al-Qaeda both mentioned Kashmir in recent days, sparking fears in India, which has been seen increased violence in the region
  • Narendra Modi’s government fears an influx of Afghan fighters, Pakistan-based terrorists being inspired by the Taliban victory, and a new threat: drones

Kunal Purohit
Updated: 9:07pm, 3 Sep, 2021

