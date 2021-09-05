One of the viral videos allegedly shows police officers beating a suspect in Thailand. Photo: Twitter One of the viral videos allegedly shows police officers beating a suspect in Thailand. Photo: Twitter
One of the viral videos allegedly shows police officers beating a suspect in Thailand. Photo: Twitter
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Thais demand police reform as videos of alleged brutality go viral online

  • After a police chief nicknamed ‘Ferrari Jo’ was arrested for the alleged murder of a drug suspect, whistleblowers have posted more videos of alleged police torture
  • But critics say it’s unclear if they can change the culture of impunity within the force that has contributed to abuses of power

Topic |   Thailand
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 1:47pm, 5 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
One of the viral videos allegedly shows police officers beating a suspect in Thailand. Photo: Twitter One of the viral videos allegedly shows police officers beating a suspect in Thailand. Photo: Twitter
One of the viral videos allegedly shows police officers beating a suspect in Thailand. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE