Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: AP
Thai PM Prayuth survives no-confidence vote as Bangkok braces for more protests
- The embattled leader got 264-208 votes in the third censure motion since taking office in 2019 as protesters vowed to step up pressure until he quits
- Opposition lawmakers have accused the prime minister of incompetence in handling the Covid-19 pandemic which has resulted in over 12,000 deaths
