Thai PM Prayuth survives no-confidence vote as Bangkok braces for more protests

  • The embattled leader got 264-208 votes in the third censure motion since taking office in 2019 as protesters vowed to step up pressure until he quits
  • Opposition lawmakers have accused the prime minister of incompetence in handling the Covid-19 pandemic which has resulted in over 12,000 deaths

Updated: 4:57pm, 4 Sep, 2021

