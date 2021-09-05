Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam (right) shakes hands with Pericles Lewis, president of Yale-NUS college at the inauguration ceremony of the institution in 2013. Photo: AFP
Money woes or curbing dissent? Singapore’s academic community bemoans Yale-NUS college closure
- The city state’s first liberal arts institution, which was set up in 2011, will be merged with another programme to form a new entity
- While some students believed campus activism played a role in the decision, a board member cited ‘financial unsustainability’ and insisted the move was to make liberal arts education more inclusive
