South Korea’s 3,000-tonne submarine, named after revered independence activist Ahn Chang-ho. Photo: AFP
South Korea fires submarine-launched ballistic missile for first time as North prepares military parade
- South Korea has developed increasingly powerful missiles designed to target heavily fortified bunkers and tunnels in North Korea, while also seeking to reduce dependence on US
- Seoul on Monday allocated nearly 1.5 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) for defence technology research and development next year in a budget request submitted to parliament
