Tang Little Kyoto in Dalian city in northeast China were ordered to halt operation just two weeks after opening. Photo: Weibo
Japanese blast China’s decision to close Tang Little Kyoto project as ‘jealous’ and ‘racist’

  • Chinese authorities in Dalian closed a vast replica of the ancient Japanese capital on the grounds it was a ‘cultural invasion’, with some linking the move to the anniversary of the 1931 Manchurian Incident
  • Japanese commentators have claimed Beijing is using the incident to distract from local problems. Some call for retaliation by closing Chinatowns in Japanese cities

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Julian Ryall
Updated: 5:23pm, 7 Sep, 2021

