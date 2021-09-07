Tang Little Kyoto in Dalian city in northeast China were ordered to halt operation just two weeks after opening. Photo: Weibo
Japanese blast China’s decision to close Tang Little Kyoto project as ‘jealous’ and ‘racist’
- Chinese authorities in Dalian closed a vast replica of the ancient Japanese capital on the grounds it was a ‘cultural invasion’, with some linking the move to the anniversary of the 1931 Manchurian Incident
- Japanese commentators have claimed Beijing is using the incident to distract from local problems. Some call for retaliation by closing Chinatowns in Japanese cities
Topic | China-Japan relations
Tang Little Kyoto in Dalian city in northeast China were ordered to halt operation just two weeks after opening. Photo: Weibo