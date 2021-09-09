Malaysia’s Johor, as viewed from across the causeway in Singapore. Photo: Reuters Malaysia’s Johor, as viewed from across the causeway in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Will Sultan of Johor’s social media post prompt Malaysia to rethink cost increases to MM2H visa?

  • Malaysia has hiked the fees of the scheme as part of a relaunch, but critics say this will put it out of reach of most applicants and end up costing the country in the long-run
  • Those calling for a government rethink have received a boost from one of the country’s most influential people: the Sultan of Johor

Vivian Chiu
Updated: 11:27am, 9 Sep, 2021

