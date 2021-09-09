Demonstrators in Yangon hold shields with attached pictures of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing during a March protest against the military coup. Photo: Reuters
Call for ‘defensive war’ against Myanmar’s junta sparks alarm, even as young citizens cautiously back revolt
- The international community has expressed concerns over the declaration, including the difficulty of distributing assistance during a bloody civil war
- While the country’s youth have welcomed the chance to fight back, they remain fearful of the bloodbath that could follow
Demonstrators in Yangon hold shields with attached pictures of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing during a March protest against the military coup. Photo: Reuters