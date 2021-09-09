Police personnel in Bengaluru beat a man who was protesting the death of an African national in police custody. Photo: AFP
India wants African students – but they are learning that rampant prejudice awaits
- A clash between students and authorities in Bengaluru last month is just the latest in a series of attacks on and alleged police brutality towards African nationals
- African students in India say they face regular discrimination and harassment, and take-ups of government scholarships are declining
Topic | India
Police personnel in Bengaluru beat a man who was protesting the death of an African national in police custody. Photo: AFP