Executives of a Japanese manufacturing company have filed a lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court seeking about US$5 million in compensation after they were arrested and accused of illegally exporting equipment capable of producing biological weapons to China. Photo: Bloomberg
Japanese company that exported machinery capable of making bio-weapons to China sues over arrests
- Three executives of Ohkawara Kakohki Co. in Yokohama were arrested last year for exporting spray dryers which can be used to make biological agents
- This comes as Tokyo cracks down on suspicious exports of technology with potential military uses, under apparent pressure from the US
Topic | Japan
Executives of a Japanese manufacturing company have filed a lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court seeking about US$5 million in compensation after they were arrested and accused of illegally exporting equipment capable of producing biological weapons to China. Photo: Bloomberg