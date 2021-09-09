Executives of a Japanese manufacturing company have filed a lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court seeking about US$5 million in compensation after they were arrested and accused of illegally exporting equipment capable of producing biological weapons to China. Photo: Bloomberg Executives of a Japanese manufacturing company have filed a lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court seeking about US$5 million in compensation after they were arrested and accused of illegally exporting equipment capable of producing biological weapons to China. Photo: Bloomberg
Executives of a Japanese manufacturing company have filed a lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court seeking about US$5 million in compensation after they were arrested and accused of illegally exporting equipment capable of producing biological weapons to China. Photo: Bloomberg
Japanese company that exported machinery capable of making bio-weapons to China sues over arrests

  • Three executives of Ohkawara Kakohki Co. in Yokohama were arrested last year for exporting spray dryers which can be used to make biological agents
  • This comes as Tokyo cracks down on suspicious exports of technology with potential military uses, under apparent pressure from the US

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:33pm, 9 Sep, 2021

