Taliban members and airport staff are seen outside Kabul’s airport. While the new regime in Afghanistan seeks diplomatic recognition, its neighbours are working out how to deal with its takeover. Photo: AP
Analysis |
As Afghanistan’s neighbours jostle for influence over Taliban, divisions emerge
- Divergent interests after the Taliban takeover will emerge at next week’s SCO summit in Tajikistan which will include China, Pakistan, Iran, India and Russia
- Analysts say it is too early to tell if Afghanistan’s neighbours will work together, amid concerns over Pakistan’s dominant influence
Topic | Afghanistan
Taliban members and airport staff are seen outside Kabul’s airport. While the new regime in Afghanistan seeks diplomatic recognition, its neighbours are working out how to deal with its takeover. Photo: AP