Police and onlookers at the site of a bomb blast in the tourist area of Kuta where over 200 people were killed. Photo: AFP Police and onlookers at the site of a bomb blast in the tourist area of Kuta where over 200 people were killed. Photo: AFP
Terrorism
20 years after 9/11, is Southeast Asia’s feared militant group Jemaah Islamiah on the cusp of a revival?

  • JI, which was behind every major terror attack in Indonesia from 2002 to 2010, has re-emerged from the shadows with a recruiting drive and solid funding sources
  • While analysts say former JI members from the likes of Malaysia and Singapore are unlikely to go back to Afghanistan, the country may again become a haven for such groups

Amy Chew
Updated: 12:00pm, 11 Sep, 2021

