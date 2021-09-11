Emperor Hirohito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in 1986. Photo: AP
Military diaries indicate Japan’s Emperor Hirohito backed Pearl Harbour attack
- Historians say the documents, belonging to Admiral Saburo Hyukutake, show the emperor’s support of a war against nations imposing sanctions on Japan
- This runs counter to the widely held understanding in the country that Hirohito was reluctant about becoming embroiled in a war
