Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is prevented from seeking another term, accepted his party’s nomination for vice-president amid speculation that he wants his daughter Sara to extend his presidential dynasty. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine presidential race: Sara Duterte’s momentum builds as Bong Go declines nomination
- Panfilo Lacson has confirmed he’s running, but Leni Robredo, Manny Pacquiao, Richard Gordon, Cynthia Villar, and Ramon Ang could too
- President Rodrigo Duterte is seen to be positioning his daughter for the top job – but Manny Pacquiao is not done with fighting him
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is prevented from seeking another term, accepted his party’s nomination for vice-president amid speculation that he wants his daughter Sara to extend his presidential dynasty. Photo: EPA-EFE