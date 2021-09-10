Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is prevented from seeking another term, accepted his party’s nomination for vice-president amid speculation that he wants his daughter Sara to extend his presidential dynasty. Photo: EPA-EFE Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is prevented from seeking another term, accepted his party’s nomination for vice-president amid speculation that he wants his daughter Sara to extend his presidential dynasty. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is prevented from seeking another term, accepted his party’s nomination for vice-president amid speculation that he wants his daughter Sara to extend his presidential dynasty. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Philippine presidential race: Sara Duterte’s momentum builds as Bong Go declines nomination

  • Panfilo Lacson has confirmed he’s running, but Leni Robredo, Manny Pacquiao, Richard Gordon, Cynthia Villar, and Ramon Ang could too
  • President Rodrigo Duterte is seen to be positioning his daughter for the top job – but Manny Pacquiao is not done with fighting him

Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 9:44pm, 10 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is prevented from seeking another term, accepted his party’s nomination for vice-president amid speculation that he wants his daughter Sara to extend his presidential dynasty. Photo: EPA-EFE Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is prevented from seeking another term, accepted his party’s nomination for vice-president amid speculation that he wants his daughter Sara to extend his presidential dynasty. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is prevented from seeking another term, accepted his party’s nomination for vice-president amid speculation that he wants his daughter Sara to extend his presidential dynasty. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE