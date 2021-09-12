Yusuke Tsushima was arrested after stabbing 10 people on a train in Tokyo. Photo: Handout
What’s driving Japan’s incel violence and South Korea’s ‘semen terrorism’?
- In both countries, a toxic mix of intense social isolation and changing gender dynamics has contributed to several high-profile cases of violent misogyny
- Experts say the threat of gendered violence has been exacerbated in hi-tech, hyperconnected societies where young men have become starved of interaction
Topic | Japan
