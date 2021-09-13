The passage of the new law is a formality as the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has a legislative supermajority in parliament. Photo: Reuters The passage of the new law is a formality as the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has a legislative supermajority in parliament. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Singapore tables internet-era foreign interference law citing cases in Australia, EU

  • Authorities in the island nation say it is especially vulnerable to online misinformation campaigns, such as those experienced by Western nations
  • Without naming the countries involved, the home affairs ministry outlined two incidents involving alleged China-linked activities in Australia and the EU

Bhavan JaipragasDewey Sim
Bhavan Jaipragas in Singapore and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 7:04pm, 13 Sep, 2021

