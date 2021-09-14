Insikt Group says malware has infiltrated the systems of at least 10 Indonesian ministries and agencies. Photo: AFP Insikt Group says malware has infiltrated the systems of at least 10 Indonesian ministries and agencies. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Indonesia denies report of Chinese hacking group breaching intelligence agency servers

  • A US cybersecurity firm says a suspected Chinese state-sponsored group infiltrated Indonesian systems, but intelligence agency BIN says its servers are secure
  • The group, Mustang Panda, is allegedly behind cyberattacks on Myanmar and Southeast Asian telcos

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 4:00pm, 14 Sep, 2021

