Women in saris in Tamil Nadu, which has just granted workers the right to sit. Photo: Getty Images Women in saris in Tamil Nadu, which has just granted workers the right to sit. Photo: Getty Images
Indian women in Tamil Nadu just won the right to sit at work

  • Driven by the plight of shop workers forced to stand throughout their shifts, Tamil Nadu has followed Kerala in granting the right to sit at work
  • Working conditions in the state’s many textile and clothing units are notoriously poor. Toilet breaks and menstruation are among activities frowned upon as wasting time, workers say

Neeta Lal
Updated: 10:02pm, 14 Sep, 2021

