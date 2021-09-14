Women in saris in Tamil Nadu, which has just granted workers the right to sit. Photo: Getty Images
Indian women in Tamil Nadu just won the right to sit at work
- Driven by the plight of shop workers forced to stand throughout their shifts, Tamil Nadu has followed Kerala in granting the right to sit at work
- Working conditions in the state’s many textile and clothing units are notoriously poor. Toilet breaks and menstruation are among activities frowned upon as wasting time, workers say
