Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana, or Presidential Palace, in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Wang Yi visit: Singapore pledges to work with China amid US overtures
- In a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong praised cooperation on the coronavirus and said the city state welcomed Beijing’s efforts to build a “harmonious and peaceful world”
- The Chinese diplomat addressed the US-China feud over the origins of Covid-19, telling a Singaporean official the row risked jeopardising recovery efforts
