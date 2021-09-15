Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong bump elbows ahead of their talks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on September 15. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi slams US move for South Korea to join ‘outdated’ Five Eyes alliance
- Wang told his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong that Seoul and Beijing are ‘partners that can’t part ways’, on his last stop of a four-nation Asian tour
- South Korea has become increasingly important in the US-China competition for influence and Seoul sees Beijing as essential in the bid to denuclearise North Korea
Topic | South Korea
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong bump elbows ahead of their talks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on September 15. Photo: EPA-EFE