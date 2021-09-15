A South Korean high-yield ballistic missile test. Photo: Handout
Korean arms race heats up as North fires ballistic missiles, South in submarine breakthrough
- North Korea follows up test of long-range cruise missile with launch of two ballistic missiles; South announces spate of breakthroughs including a world-first launch from an air-independent propulsion submarine
- Developments come amid a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at denuclearising the North, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Seoul and representatives from the US, Japan and South Korea meeting in Tokyo
