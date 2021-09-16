People watch a news report about North Korea’s missiles on September 15, 2021. Photo: AP People watch a news report about North Korea’s missiles on September 15, 2021. Photo: AP
People watch a news report about North Korea’s missiles on September 15, 2021. Photo: AP
North Korea
With few options to rein in North Korea, missile launches won’t stop: analysts

  • The missile launches this week highlight that beyond sanctions and censure, there are limited options to break up its nuclear arms programme
  • With China and Russia on the UN Security Council unlikely to pass new punitive measures against North Korea, the US and its allies need a set of coordinated plans to deter the Kim regime, experts say

John Power
Updated: 5:16am, 16 Sep, 2021

