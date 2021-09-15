Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: EPA
As India and Russia find common ground in Afghanistan, China watches shifting alliances closely
- Moscow and New Delhi have a shared interest in ensuring the Taliban keeps its promise to prevent terrorism taking root after US withdrawal
- India may also see engagement with Russia as the best way to expand its influence in Afghanistan, in theory countering rivals China and Pakistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: EPA