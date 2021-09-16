The Japan Ground Self-Defence Forces’ annual live fire exercise at the Higashi-Fuji firing range in 2020. Photo: Reuters The Japan Ground Self-Defence Forces’ annual live fire exercise at the Higashi-Fuji firing range in 2020. Photo: Reuters
The Japan Ground Self-Defence Forces’ annual live fire exercise at the Higashi-Fuji firing range in 2020. Photo: Reuters
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan sends message to China, US with largest military drill in 30 years

  • As part of the exercise, personnel and vehicles will be moved to the country’s southwest, where areas such as the Diaoyu Islands are seen as at risk of attack
  • Analysts say this will give Japan some much-needed logistical experience, while signalling to rival Beijing and ally Washington that it is ready to protect itself

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 3:45pm, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Japan Ground Self-Defence Forces’ annual live fire exercise at the Higashi-Fuji firing range in 2020. Photo: Reuters The Japan Ground Self-Defence Forces’ annual live fire exercise at the Higashi-Fuji firing range in 2020. Photo: Reuters
The Japan Ground Self-Defence Forces’ annual live fire exercise at the Higashi-Fuji firing range in 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE