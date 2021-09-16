=== PHOTO CAPTURED ONLINE===Terry Xu (right), chief editor of the Online Citizen, at a public hearing in Singapore on the definitions of facts and truth. Photo: govsg youtube screenshot
Singapore website The Online Citizen goes offline after funding disclosure row with government
- Singapore’s media regulator said the popular website The Online Citizen failed to fully comply with funding disclosure requirements
- Founded in 2006, the website gained a reputation over the years as a platform for alternative political views in a media landscape dominated by pro-establishment voices
Topic | Singapore
=== PHOTO CAPTURED ONLINE===Terry Xu (right), chief editor of the Online Citizen, at a public hearing in Singapore on the definitions of facts and truth. Photo: govsg youtube screenshot