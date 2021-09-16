=== PHOTO CAPTURED ONLINE===Terry Xu (right), chief editor of the Online Citizen, at a public hearing in Singapore on the definitions of facts and truth. Photo: govsg youtube screenshot === PHOTO CAPTURED ONLINE===Terry Xu (right), chief editor of the Online Citizen, at a public hearing in Singapore on the definitions of facts and truth. Photo: govsg youtube screenshot
Singapore website The Online Citizen goes offline after funding disclosure row with government

  • Singapore’s media regulator said the popular website The Online Citizen failed to fully comply with funding disclosure requirements
  • Founded in 2006, the website gained a reputation over the years as a platform for alternative political views in a media landscape dominated by pro-establishment voices

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 4:51pm, 16 Sep, 2021

