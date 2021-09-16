Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison (centre), flanked by Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden, at a joint press conference in Canberra. Photo: EPA Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison (centre), flanked by Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden, at a joint press conference in Canberra. Photo: EPA
Australia
US allies’ move on nuclear submarines for Australia a boost to region’s hard power, analysts say

  • Australia is set to build eight submarines using sensitive nuclear technology from the US and Britain, in an agreement largely welcomed within the region
  • It is seen as giving teeth to existing accords that critics previously said did not reflect the changing balance of power in the Indo-Pacific

John Power
Updated: 9:00pm, 16 Sep, 2021

